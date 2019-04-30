Fast fashion etailer U May launches

The womenswear retailer is fronted by TV personality Georgia Harrison and influencer Roxy Horner.

U May creative director Ozzy Shah said each collection is “ethically manufactured in the UK and the business will continue to support Made in the UK”.

The spring 19 collection includes dresses, jumpsuits, trousers and tops. Retail prices start at £9.99 for a bandeau-style top ranging up to £69.99 for an embellished dress.

The business also supports Kazakhstan-based charity TeenAids, which helps children with HIV.