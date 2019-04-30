Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Fast fashion etailer U May launches

30 April 2019By Katie Imms

Full screenUmay

Made-in-Britain fast fashion etailer U May, has launched online. 

The womenswear retailer is fronted by TV personality Georgia Harrison and influencer Roxy Horner.

U May creative director Ozzy Shah said each collection is “ethically manufactured in the UK and the business will continue to support Made in the UK”.

The spring 19 collection includes dresses, jumpsuits, trousers and tops. Retail prices start at £9.99 for a bandeau-style top ranging up to £69.99 for an embellished dress.

The business also supports Kazakhstan-based charity TeenAids, which helps children with HIV. 

