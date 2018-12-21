Fast growth at Hush

Womenswear and lifestyle brand Hush increased revenue by 74% to £29.8m for the year ending 31 March 2018, fuelled by additional concessions in John Lewis.
The brand, founded in 2003, saw a 69% increase in gross profits to £14.1m and a 162% increase in operating profits to £5.4m. A total of 87% of sales were online.
Concessions in John Lewis & Partners doubled to 22 stores over the financial year, and posted a sales growth of 277% year-on-year.
Hush developed its digital content and launched experiential pop-ups within retail stores in London, Edinburgh and Leeds throughout the year to increase brand awareness. As a result, new customer acquisition was up 29% year-on-year and the customer database grew by 29% against the previous year.
In current trading revenue for the six months to the end of September increased by 52% year on year.
