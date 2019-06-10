Fat Face’s design director, Emma Shaw, has left the lifestyle retailer after eight years.

Shaw joined Fat Face as head of design in 2011, before being promoted to her current role in September 2017.

She was previously womenswear design manager at Asda’s clothing brand George from 2004 to 2011.

Oasis design director Clive Reeve will join Fat Face in July as interim director of design. Reeve was previously design director at Wallis, before joining Oasis in 2011.

It follows a string of senior appointments at Fat Face. In May, director of buying and quality, Kate Brown, was promoted to the role of product director, and former Jack Wills multichannel managing director Mark Wright was appointed global operations director.

A spokeswoman for Fat Face said: ”Emma has now decided it is time to bring her time at Fat Face to a close, and consider new challenges and opportunities.”