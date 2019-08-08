Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Fat Face partners with celebrity stylist Angie Smith

8 August 2019By

Full screenFatface

Lifestyle retailer Fat Face has teamed up with stylist Angie Smith to curate six looks from its autumn 19 collection.

For “The Stylist Edit”, Smith has selected a range of garments including vintage-inspired shirts, western jackets, cord trousers, denim dungarees and knitwear.

The collection launches in store and online on 28 August, and another drop will follow in October.

Smith has more than 12 years’ experience as a stylist and counts singer Emma Bunton, and TV presenters Davina McCall and Christine Lampard as clients. She also dresses Holly Willoughby for ITV show This Morning.

