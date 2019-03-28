Festival brand Elsie & Fred forecasts £1m turnover

Festival fashion brand Elsie & Fred has predicted its turnover will grow to £1m in 2019.

Founded in 2014, Elsie & Fred is a London-based clothing brand that employs a team of eight.

It is currently sold by Asos, Asos Market Place and Topshop, independent etail platforms Dolls Kill, Peppermayo and We Koko, as well as independent stockists.

Elsie & Fred also has its own ecommerce platform.

The brand reported a 60% increase in turnover to £765,000 in the year to 31 January 2019, compared with £479,000 in 2018.

Turnover was £189,000 in the 12 months to 31 January 2017.

The company has cited Instagram as the main stem of the company’s growth. It has 96,000 followers on the platform.