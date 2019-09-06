Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Exclusive: Figleaves CEO steps down

6 September 2019

Full screenMiriam Lahage

Miriam Lahage has stepped down as CEO of lingerie and swimwear etailer Figleaves

Lahage has joined technology firm Canary as an angel investor and strategic adviser.

Head of buying Jenni Burt has taken over as head of FigleavesLahage joined N Brown Group-owned Figleaves as CEO in May 2017. Before that she was on the board of plus-size clothing brand Navabi. 

Her CV includes stints as vice-president of fashion at Ebay, and senior roles at off-price online fashion business Koodos, TK Maxx owner TJX, and Net-a-Porter. 

Figleaves was founded in 1998 by entrepreneur Daniel Nabarro and former McKinsey & Co manager Michael Ross. 

It is run separately from Manchester-based N Brown Group, from its head office in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

 

Comment

