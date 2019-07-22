Fire hits Walthamstow shopping centre

A fire broke out at The Mall in Walthamstow, east London this morning, causing damage to the roof of the Capital and Regional-owned centre.

The shopping centre spans 260,000 sq ft and houses 64 retailers including Burton, Clarks and JD Sports. The London Fire Brigade was called at 7.40am, and 25 fire engines and around 150 firefighters were at the scene.

One person has been taken to hospital.

On Twitter, Labour MP for Walthamstow Stella Creasy expressed concern for the jobs that will be affected by the fire.

She tweeted: “Talking to staff on site who are devastated – any open offer to any of the companies who have shops in the site to work with you to make sure that we protect these local jobs, many of which part-time and suit local families.”

A spokesman for Capital and Regional said: ”We are aware of a fire at The Mall in Walthamstow. Our immediate priority is site, customer and staff safety and until the fire has been extinguished and we can fully assess the situation we are unable to provide any further information.”

The fire was brought under control by 12.18pm. The cause is still under investigation.

Capital and Regional received planning consent for a £3m 86,000 sq ft extension to the shopping centre last August. The works were expected to commence in 2020.