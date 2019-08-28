First Look: Belstaff set to open on Regent Street

Belstaff’s relocated UK flagship will open at 203 Regent Street in September, as part of the brand’s rollout of its new community-first retail concept.

The new 2,077 sq ft store is the latest in a series of relocations and redevelopments for the British heritage brand.

Belstaff launched its new retail concept at its Spitalfields store in February. Since then it has relocated its Munich store Maximilianstrasse to Residenzstrasse in May and, more recently, its Glasgow store from Princes Square Shopping Centre to Ingram Street.

The new concept, now extended to the Regent Street store, was inspired by Belstaff’s roots in the industrial north of England. A bespoke brass and timber stairwell and leather shelves showcase local craftsmanship.

A repair and restoration space on the ground floor will allow customers to bring in old jackets for rejuvenation and join classes on how to care for leather and waxed pieces.

The new concept has a community focus and is designed to be more than just a retail store. In the Regent Street branch, customers can enjoy a Belstaff coffee, or a gin and tonic from the in-store bar.