First look: Boohoo launches recycled range

Comprising 34 pieces, including dresses, trousers, bodysuits and co-ords, all items are made using 95% recycled polyester and 5% elastin.

Boohoo said the aim of the range was “not to compromise on style” and allow customers to “dress well and do [their] bit for the planet.”

Boohoo Group founder Carol Kane said: “We are consistently listening to our customers and have been working on developing a recycled offering for some time.

“Boohoo acknowledges its responsibility to be a sustainable business and our ‘For the Future’ fashion range is the next step in that journey.”