First look: Boohoo launches recycled range

Fast fashion etailer Boohoo has launched its debut recycled fashion collection.
Comprising 34 pieces, including dresses, trousers, bodysuits and co-ords, all items are made using 95% recycled polyester and 5% elastin.
Boohoo said the aim of the range was “not to compromise on style” and allow customers to “dress well and do [their] bit for the planet.”
Boohoo Group founder Carol Kane said: “We are consistently listening to our customers and have been working on developing a recycled offering for some time.
“Boohoo acknowledges its responsibility to be a sustainable business and our ‘For the Future’ fashion range is the next step in that journey.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.