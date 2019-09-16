First look: Charles Tyrwhitt's new store concept

Charles Tyrwhitt has launched a new store concept at its Ludgate branch in the City of London, designed to “breathe life” into its shops.

The British shirt and tailoring retailer is partnering with local businesses to provide customers a range of services, such as dry-cleaning, refreshments and new seating areas, in the hope of creating an “unforgettable shopping experience”.

Founder Nick Wheeler said: “[Charles Tyrwhitt] is very much committed to the retail experience. Our plan is to establish a store blueprint that steers our store of the future.

“We’re listening to customers to ensure their journey becomes a simple yet engaging experience.”

The concept also places greater emphasis on in-store marketing and branding, including digital screens that showcase the brand’s latest campaigns and imagery.

Charles Tyrwhitt operates 41 stores worldwide, 27 of which are in the UK.