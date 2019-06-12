First look: Dunhill's new home in Harrods

Luxury brand Dunhill has opened a new concession in London department store Harrods’ recently revamped menswear department.
It features a selection of the British brand’s clothing, leather goods and accessories.
As part of Harrods’ £200m redevelopment, menswear move from the ground to the second floor. It will be fully completed 2020.
