First look: Dunhill's new home in Harrods

12 June 2019 By

Luxury brand Dunhill has opened a new concession in London department store Harrods’ recently revamped menswear department.

It features a selection of the British brand’s clothing, leather goods and accessories. 

As part of Harrods’ £200m redevelopment, menswear move from the ground to the second floor. It will be fully completed 2020.

