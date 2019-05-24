First look: Elle launches kidswear collection

Lagardère Active Enterprises (LAE), owner of Elle magazine’s non-media arm, is launching an Elle junior clothing line with licence partner Brand Machine Group this September.
The collection will feature more than 100 products spanning girls’ and boys’ wear for ages 8 to 16, loungewear and accessories. Wholesale prices are not yet available.
All items will be available online and in select retailers across the UK and Europe, which will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Brand Machine Group, as international licence partner, will be responsible for driving distribution across Europe and will have the right to design, manufacture and market the collection alongside Elle’s Paris-based team.
Plans are also in place to launch Elle baby and Elle kids collections.
