First look: Giambattista Valli X H&M

H&M launched its second collection with Italian designer Giambattista Valli with a fashion show in Rome (Italy) last week.

The second, “main” collection (the first drop launched at the Cannes film festival in May) features a total 107 pieces spanning men’s and women’s wear, and accessories. There are 60 pieces in the womenswear line and 47 in the men’s.

They will launch in selected H&M stores worldwide, including six in the UK, and online on 7 November.

Keeping in line with Valli’s – the eponymous founder of luxury brand Giambattista Valli – own aesthetic, the collection is characteristically feminine, featuring tulle, voluptuous skirts and plenty of pink. These sit alongside more autumnal designs such as a fake fur leopard print coat, a black and green floral maxi-dress and a men’s sequinned suit.

Retail prices range from £12.99 for a two-pack of socks to £299.99 for an evening gown.