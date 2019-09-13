Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First look: Irregular Choice in Mexico

13 September 2019 By

Quirky footwear brand Irregular choice has opened its first Latin American store, in Mexico, to launch its expansion across the Americas. 

The design of the 538 sq ft store, located in Mexico City’s Condesa neighbourhood, will echo Irregular Choice’s flagship UK locations. Customers can expect unicorns, glitter walls and custom print flooring. 

The opening follows a continued demand for the brand in the Americas market. 

“This store is the beginning of an expansion plan that will develop across Americas over the next 12 to 18 months,” said founder Dan Sullivan. “Customers will thrive on the brand’s unique products, which will bring something different to suit everyone.”

