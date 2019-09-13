Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

First look: John Smedley unveils Tokyo store concept

13 September 2019 By

Premium knitwear brand John Smedley’s new store concept has made its Japanese debut in Futako Tamagawa, Tokyo.

At 1,100 sq ft, the one-storey shop houses its men’s and women’s wear mainline collections, as well as exclusive products for the Japanese market.

It also features steel rails and wood detailing, and a “wall of colour” to showcase the brand’s 25 news shades each season.

The opening forms part of John Smedley’s two-year expansion plans and comes after its announcement in May to open two new stores in Japan.

Managing director Ian Maclean said: “Our goal is to better present our products in the [Japanese] market through considered expansion, and the new store showcases the first step in achieving this goal.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.