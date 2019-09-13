First look: John Smedley unveils Tokyo store concept

Premium knitwear brand John Smedley’s new store concept has made its Japanese debut in Futako Tamagawa, Tokyo.

At 1,100 sq ft, the one-storey shop houses its men’s and women’s wear mainline collections, as well as exclusive products for the Japanese market.

It also features steel rails and wood detailing, and a “wall of colour” to showcase the brand’s 25 news shades each season.

The opening forms part of John Smedley’s two-year expansion plans and comes after its announcement in May to open two new stores in Japan.

Managing director Ian Maclean said: “Our goal is to better present our products in the [Japanese] market through considered expansion, and the new store showcases the first step in achieving this goal.”