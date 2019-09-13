First look: John Smedley unveils Tokyo store concept

Premium knitwear brand John Smedley’s new store concept has made its Japanese debut in Futako Tamagawa, Tokyo.
At 1,100 sq ft, the one-storey shop houses its men’s and women’s wear mainline collections, as well as exclusive products for the Japanese market.
It also features steel rails and wood detailing, and a “wall of colour” to showcase the brand’s 25 news shades each season.
The opening forms part of John Smedley’s two-year expansion plans and comes after its announcement in May to open two new stores in Japan.
Managing director Ian Maclean said: “Our goal is to better present our products in the [Japanese] market through considered expansion, and the new store showcases the first step in achieving this goal.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.