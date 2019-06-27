First Look: Lazy Oaf opens second store

The store will stock Lazy Oaf collections as well as lifestyle products including books, ceramics and homeware products. It will be used for launch events and creative workshops as well as for Lazy Oaf collaboration collection takeovers where the whole store will be themed to fit the range.

Originally a menswear brand, Lazy Oaf was founded in 2001 by Gemma Shiel, with womenswear added to the fold a year later. Shiel opened her first store in Kingly Court in 2006, Since then it has moved location twice: first to Fouberts Place in 2009, and then to Ganton Street in 2013, where it still remains today.

The Shoreditch store will be Lazy Oaf’s second standalone store. The brand’s UK partners include Asos and it has over 130 international stockists, including US etailer Dolls Kill and highly regarded Parisian concept store Colette.