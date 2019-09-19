First look: Mackage unveils first UK standalone store

Luxury Canadian outerwear brand Mackage has opened a six-month pop-up on London’s Sloane Street.
It marks the company’s first standalone store in the UK.
The store stocks the brand’s men’s and women’s outerwear, and Mackage said the pop-up will enable it to “test response to location and demographic, while being flexible enough to create an engaging and adaptable retail environment to facilitate brand awareness and growth”.
The brand, which counts the Duchess of Sussex among its customers, operates concessions in department stores Harrods and Selfridges.
