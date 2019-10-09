First Look: new concept store Darial opens in Barcelona

A new experiential retail store has opened in Barcelona called Darial, comprising designer fashion, art and lifestyle products.

The 16,000 sq ft store is located on the ground floor of Casa Tomàs Roger, a 19th-century landmark building in the heart of Barcelona.

The brainchild of founder and creative director Djaba Diassamidze, Darial is home to a brasserie-style restaurant called Le Leopard, as well art, books, home décor and clothing.

It offers around 100 fashion brands across men’s, women’s and footwear, including Raf Simons, The Row, JW Anderson, Haider Ackerman, Jil Sander, Mackintosh, Sacai, Christopher Kane, Isaac Reina, Thom Browne, Qasimi, Acne Studios, Loewe, Viu, Ryan Roche, A.P.C, All Blues, Linda Farrow, Helmut Lang, Drake’s, Veja, Tata Naka, and Mykita.

Retail prices range from €50 (£44.9) to €5,000 (£4,496) for ready to wear.

Furniture and design brands include Muller Van Severen, Impossible Project, Lomography and Bang & Olufsen. The cloister-like gallery space will also host temporary art exhibitions and special-edition collaborations with contemporary artists.

Products sold in store will launch on darial.com later this month.