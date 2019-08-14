First look: Osman relocates London store

Designer womenswear brand Osman has relocated its “House of Osman” flagship from London’s Fitzrovia to Covent Garden.

Located on Floral Street, the new 1,500 sq ft store offers a selection of its womenswear, including dresses, tops, trousers and outerwear.

It is also home to the British label’s design studio, personal offices, atelier and head office.

This is currently the brand’s only store and comes just one year after founder Osman Yousefzada opened the five-floor “House of Osman” on Percy Street.