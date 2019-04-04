Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First look: Pineapple relocates UK flagship

4 April 2019 By Katie Imms

  • New shop front
  • Pineapple shop
  • Outside the store
  • Pineapple new store

Dance brand Pineapple has relocated its UK flagship, to sit opposite the Covent Garden-based Pineapple Dance Studios in London. 

The store moved to a new 700 sq ft shop on Mercer Walk, just around the corner from its old home on Langley Street. 

As well as stocking both women’s and girl’s wear, the new Pineapple shop features a range of accessories and footwear.

Owner and CEO Debbie Moore said: “Location is embedded in the heritage of the Pineapple brand. Staying in Covent Garden was an obvious choice, especially since it is the centre of dance in London.”

