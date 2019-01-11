First Look: PrettyLittleThing launches unisex range

Womenswear etailer PrettyLittleThing will introduce unisex styles for the first time in its second brand collaboration with designer Karl Kani.

The new collection which launches on 14 January sees the etailer moving into the gender-neutral clothing market, and will include branded oversized sweaters, velour loungewear co-ords, denim jackets and tiny crop tops.

The collection was created to champion the “for all” philosophy - allowing men to embrace the PrettyLittleThing culture.

Prices range from £15 for a T-shirt to £60 for a green puffer jacket.

The etailer’s first collection with 90s streetwear designer Kani launched in May 2018 and sold out in a week.

Kani launched his eponymous streetwear brand in 1989 in Los Angeles. The brand is currently available in 25 countries across Europe and has 13 stores in Japan.