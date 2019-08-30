First look: Puma's New York flagship

Puma has opened its first North American flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue in New York.

The two-floor, 18,000 sq ft store includes a customisation studio, F1 racing and football simulators, gaming experiences and a basketball zone alongside the retail offering.

Customers can browse alternative colours and styles via interactive mirrors throughout the store.

In the customisation zone, footwear, clothing and accessories can be personalised using various mediums including paints, dyes, patchwork, laser printing and 3D-knitting.

Puma’s immersive “Skill Cube” uses virtual reality technology to allow customers to receive one-on-one training from the sportswear brand’s ambassadors. Lewis Hamilton and Romelu Lukaku are amongst the athletes to host sessions.

Bjørn Gulden, chief executive officer of Puma, said: “I believe investing in this new store – in one of the fastest paced cities in the world—will help us in our pursuit to be the fastest sports brand in the world. We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of sports, fashion and technology, and this store is the latest manifestation of that commitment.”

The store will carry products across Puma’s ranges including lifestyle, basketball, motorsport, golf, performance, soccer and kidswear.