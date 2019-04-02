First look: Tommy Hilfiger launches Tommy Jeans concept in the UK

Tommy Hilfiger has launched its Tommy Jeans concept in the UK for the first time at its new store in Southampton.

With prices ranging from £15 for a pair of socks to £190 for a women’s puffer jacket, Tommy Jeans offers both men’s and women’s wear, including jeans, shirts and outerwear.

The new Southampton shop, designed by RPA Group, is located in Westquay shopping centre, and also sells Tommy Hilfiger sportswear and accessories.

Other features of the store include product customisation and an interactive screen for customers to browse the entire Tommy Hilfiger product range.

The company said the store “delivers on customer engagement and reflects the strong future of Tommy Hilfiger”.