First look: Urban Outfitters launches in Central Europe

US fashion and lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters has opened its doors in Warsaw, Poland.

The 9,300 sq ft flagship is located in Elektrownia Powiśle shopping centre and marks the company’s first store in Central Europe.

Urban Outfitters currently operates in 11 Western European countries and has 30 stores in the UK, plus more across Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

Emma Wisden, managing directorof Urban Outfitters Europe, said: “Our ultimate goal is to offer customers a unique experience both in terms of our product and the environment we create to showcase it. Poland is a thriving nation that we feel we will work well with and enjoy the experience that we can create.”