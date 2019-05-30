First look: Urban Outfitters launches in Central Europe

US fashion and lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters has opened its doors in Warsaw, Poland.
The 9,300 sq ft flagship is located in Elektrownia Powiśle shopping centre and marks the company’s first store in Central Europe.
Urban Outfitters currently operates in 11 Western European countries and has 30 stores in the UK, plus more across Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.
Emma Wisden, managing directorof Urban Outfitters Europe, said: “Our ultimate goal is to offer customers a unique experience both in terms of our product and the environment we create to showcase it. Poland is a thriving nation that we feel we will work well with and enjoy the experience that we can create.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.