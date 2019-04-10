First look: World's biggest Primark store opens in Birmingham

Drapers steps inside Primark’s new 160,000 sq ft flagship – the retailer’s largest store to date – which will open on Birmingham High Street tomorrow.

Spanning across five floors, the experiential retail store includes two cafes, one restaurant, a Duck & Dry Xpress blow-dry bar and a Mills barbers. Customers can also visit the Warner Brothers Hogwarts Wizarding World mini-store, and Primark’s Custom Lab to print bespoke, personalised T-shirts.

The new store will stock offerings from all of the retailer’s categories, as well as locally inspired products made solely for the Birmingham branch.

Shoppers can recharge at one of the mobile device-charging stations, and enjoy free wifi as they browse. The store’s focus on sustainability means water fountains are available throughout the store, and all water sold is in recyclable or recycled packaging.

The store brings 500 new jobs to the city, while another 430 existing employees transferring from the New Street Primark. It will become the retailer’s regional hub for training and career development.

Retail director for the UK and Northern Europe Simon Gibbs said: “Primark is proud to be a part of the fabric of Birmingham. We’ve been in this great city since 2002 and have witnessed its incredible transformation, including the opening of the Bullring in 2003 and Grand Central in 2015.

”The opening of Birmingham High Street gives us the opportunity to bring our flagship product range and the very best of Primark to our customers in this vibrant and diverse city, which is something we have wanted to do for many years.”