Flooding prevents Meadowhall shoppers going home

Some shoppers attending Meadowhall’s Christmas Live event had to camp out in the Sheffield shopping centre overnight after a nearby river burst and flooded the surrounding areas.
Last night’s event, which was due to feature acts including Tom Zanetti, Jonas Blue and Ella Henderson, was cancelled as a result of the flooding.
Heavy rain across the region on Thursday made roads around the centre impassable, including the M1 motorway. Police reportedly advised people to remain inside overnight, several media reports indicate.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.