Flooding prevents Meadowhall shoppers going home

8 November 2019By

Full screenMeadowhall

Some shoppers attending Meadowhall’s Christmas Live event had to camp out in the Sheffield shopping centre overnight after a nearby river burst and flooded the surrounding areas. 

Last night’s event, which was due to feature acts including Tom Zanetti, Jonas Blue and Ella Henderson, was cancelled as a result of the flooding. 

Heavy rain across the region on Thursday made roads around the centre impassable, including the M1 motorway. Police reportedly advised people to remain inside overnight, several media reports indicate.  

 

 

You might also like...

