Footfall down after Christmas flurry

Footfall fell by 4.1% in the week after Christmas, as all areas of England except for the capital experienced decline compared with the previous week.

On an annual basis, data from the Springboard Index showed an overall increase of 2.6% year-on-year for the week beginning 30 December.

High street footfall rose by 4.2% year on year, while shopping centres and retail parks trailed behind with 1.7% and 0.1% increases respectively.

However, the results must be read with consideration to the shift in calendar over the festive period. They reflect a comparison of New Year’s Eve 2018, a working day, with New Year’s Day 2018, a bank holiday, meaning footfall for this day year-on-year rose by 152%.