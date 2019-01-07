Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Footfall down after Christmas flurry

7 January 2019By Grace Whelan

Full screenhigh street oxford street

Footfall fell by 4.1% in the week after Christmas, as all areas of England except for the capital experienced decline compared with the previous week.

On an annual basis, data from the Springboard Index showed an overall increase of 2.6% year-on-year for the week beginning 30 December.

High street footfall rose by 4.2% year on year, while shopping centres and retail parks trailed behind with 1.7% and 0.1% increases respectively.

However, the results must be read with consideration to the shift in calendar over the festive period. They reflect a comparison of New Year’s Eve 2018, a working day, with New Year’s Day 2018, a bank holiday, meaning footfall for this day year-on-year rose by 152%.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.