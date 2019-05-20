Footfall down as shoppers avoid high street

Footfall across the UK was down 2.5% year on year for the week to 18 May, and the high street was hit the hardest.

Footfall to retail parks dropped 0.5%, shopping centre visitors fell by 2.8% and footfall to the high street was down 3.3%.

Insights provider Springboard said last year’s royal wedding and football World Cup drove consumers to the high street, as the “feel good factor” led shopper numbers to increase 4.6% in the same week over 2017.