Footfall down as shoppers avoid high street

Footfall across the UK was down 2.5% year on year for the week to 18 May, and the high street was hit the hardest.
Footfall to retail parks dropped 0.5%, shopping centre visitors fell by 2.8% and footfall to the high street was down 3.3%.
Insights provider Springboard said last year’s royal wedding and football World Cup drove consumers to the high street, as the “feel good factor” led shopper numbers to increase 4.6% in the same week over 2017.
Readers' comments (1)
darren hoggett21 May 2019 11:29 am
Consumers are using the High Street less and less and will continue to do so. If they wanted to use the Hight Street, they would. Councils should fast track plans to turn more of it into housing and/or recreational space - where appropriate - as it is never going to get better for retailers or landlords and many need a way out, even if the penny hasn't quite dropped yet.
