Footfall suffers ‘disappointing’ blow in June

A 2.9% year-on-year decline in footfall last month has been blamed on the “relatively poor” weather, Brexit and structural changes in the retail sector.

The latest BRC Springboard footfall and vacancies monitor, for the five weeks to 29 June, shows the high streets took the greatest hit: footfall was 4.5% lower than last year.

Shopper numbers fell by 2.4% across UK shopping centres, while retail park footfall rose marginally by 0.1%.

Chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, Helen Dickinson, said: “Poor footfall in June led to a significant fall in sales for the month.

“Last year’s World Cup and glorious sunshine set a high bar, which 2019’s slow consumer spending and Brexit uncertainty failed to live up to.

“High streets and shopping centres need to invest in improving their consumer experience if they wish to see these footfall numbers reverse. Unfortunately, high business rates and other public policy costs mean there is little left over to spend on these improvements.”

She added: “If the government wants to see more investment on the high street, they must reform the broken business rates system and give firms the means to make the necessary improvements.”