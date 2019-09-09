Footfall suffers summer slump

Weak consumer confidence, declining sales and Brexit uncertainty have caused UK footfall to fall in August, new data reveals.

Research from Springboard and the British Retail Consortium (BRC) shows that total UK footfall declined by 1.3% in August, compared with the same period last year, when it declined by 1.6%.

On a three-month basis footfall decreased by 2.1%. The six and twelve–month average declines were 1.4% and 1.7% respectively.

High street footfall declined by 1.9%, following from the decrease of 2% in the same month last year. Retail park footfall increased by 1%, following from August 2018, when footfall increased by 0.3%.

Meanwhile, shopping centre footfall declined by 2.2%, compared with August 2018’s decline of 2.4%.

Diane Wehrle, Springboard marketing and insights director, said: “In the face of weak consumer confidence and declining sales a drop in footfall of -1.3% in August wasn’t unexpected. We must remember that declining footfall is a long-term trend with annual increases being the exception rather than the rule. Indeed, footfall has declined in every year since Springboard started publishing its national data in January 2009.

“On a positive note, August had the strongest footfall over the summer months, and it was also an improvement on last year when footfall declined by -1.6%. This month’s result was bolstered by the final week of the month, when the hottest August bank holiday on record improved footfall from -1.4% to -0.6%.”