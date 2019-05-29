Footwear brands lead the way in online best practice

Nike was ranked the best consumer brand at selling direct to consumer in a new report examining 100 ecommerce websites.
Designed to identify brands’ success at giving consumers a reason to visit their site directly, each was judged by digital consultancy Practicology on their ecommerce proposition, the site’s usability and product information available.
One-third of the top 15 brands were footwear, as listed below:
- Nike 80%
- Adidas 79%
- Timberland 77%
- Asics 71%
- Dr Martens 68%
Nike was awarded joint first place with coffee specialist Nespresso.
Practicology praised the top sites for attracting customers with exclusive and personalised products, value-adding services and editorial-style content.
Other way brands are proving successful at direct to consumer include: combining brand and ecommerce sites; providing detailed product descriptions, free delivery and samples; and offering exclusive products that can only be bought directly from the brand online.
