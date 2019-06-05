Forever 21 considers restructuring

It is said to be in talks with public equity firm Apollo Global Management about debtor-in-possession financing, should it seek bankruptcy.

Bloomberg also revealed that Forever 21 is looking at financing options that protect its liquidity and ensure founder Do Won Chang maintains in control.

A company spokesperson said: “Forever 21 is speaking with our lenders in the normal course of business and are in compliance with all of our agreements, and continue to operate as usual.”

Forever 21 closed its Chinese online business in April and only Dublin store last year.