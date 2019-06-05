Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Forever 21 considers restructuring

5 June 2019By

Full screenforever 21 compton

Family-owned US fast fashion chain Forever 21 is reportedly exploring restructuring options.

It is said to be in talks with public equity firm Apollo Global Management about debtor-in-possession financing, should it seek bankruptcy.

Bloomberg also revealed that Forever 21 is looking at financing options that protect its liquidity and ensure founder Do Won Chang maintains in control.

A company spokesperson said: “Forever 21 is speaking with our lenders in the normal course of business and are in compliance with all of our agreements, and continue to operate as usual.”

Forever 21 closed its Chinese online business in April and only Dublin store last year.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.