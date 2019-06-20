Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Forever 21 hires restructuring advisers

20 June 2019By

Full screen3013556 forever 21

US fast fashion chain Forever 21 has appointed restructuring advisers in hope of avoiding bankruptcy, reports claim.

With the help of US law firm Latham & Watkins LLP, and global professional services company Alvarez & Marsal, the family-run business is looking to renegotiate leases with landlords and “overhaul” its operations.

Sources “familiar” to the business said founder Do Won Chang wants to “avert a bankruptcy filing and salvage his equity” in Forever 21.

It comes after rumours earlier this year that the Los-Angeles-based retailer was in talks about debtor-in-possession financing.

 

