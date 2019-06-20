Forever 21 hires restructuring advisers

US fast fashion chain Forever 21 has appointed restructuring advisers in hope of avoiding bankruptcy, reports claim.
With the help of US law firm Latham & Watkins LLP, and global professional services company Alvarez & Marsal, the family-run business is looking to renegotiate leases with landlords and “overhaul” its operations.
Sources “familiar” to the business said founder Do Won Chang wants to “avert a bankruptcy filing and salvage his equity” in Forever 21.
It comes after rumours earlier this year that the Los-Angeles-based retailer was in talks about debtor-in-possession financing.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.