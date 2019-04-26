Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Forever 21 to shut Chinese online business

26 April 2019By

Full screenForever 21

US young fashion retailer Forever 21 has announced that it will close its online stores on Chinese ecommerce sites Tmall and JD.com on April 29. 

The official Forever 21 Chinese site will also be shut down, Asia Times has reported. It is unclear whether Forever 21 will remain in the Chinese market. The move came after it terminated its operations in Taiwan last month after nearly four years of operation. 

The retailer has put products into Sale both online and in its Chinese physical stores. It currently has 11 stores in China. 

Forever 21 has recently reviewed its UK store portfolio, considering options of downsizing or pulling out of the UK entirely. It announced in January that it will only close its Dublin store. 

The business made a loss of £29m in the year to 28 February 2016, according to its most recent accounts filed with Companies House.

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.