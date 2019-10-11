Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Four injured in Manchester Arndale stabbings

11 October 2019By

Full screenManchester arndale

Four people have been stabbed at an incident at Arndale Shopping Centre in Manchester City Centre. 

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He has been taken into custody for questioning. 

In an update, the Greater Manchester Police said: “At this stage, we believe that four people were injured during the incident – not five as previously reported. We will update as the situation becomes clear. 

“A 19-year-old-woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds. Another woman was also taken to hospital with stab injuries. Both their conditions are described as stable. 

“A man in his 50s has also been taken to hospital with stab wounds. A fourth victim – a woman in her 40s – who was not stabbed, has been assessed and did not need to go to hospital following assessment by paramedics. 

“A man in his 40s – who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault – remains in custody for questioning.”

Arndale Shopping Centre has been contacted for comment. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.