Four injured in Manchester Arndale stabbings

Four people have been stabbed at an incident at Arndale Shopping Centre in Manchester City Centre.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He has been taken into custody for questioning.

In an update, the Greater Manchester Police said: “At this stage, we believe that four people were injured during the incident – not five as previously reported. We will update as the situation becomes clear.

“A 19-year-old-woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds. Another woman was also taken to hospital with stab injuries. Both their conditions are described as stable.

“A man in his 50s has also been taken to hospital with stab wounds. A fourth victim – a woman in her 40s – who was not stabbed, has been assessed and did not need to go to hospital following assessment by paramedics.

“A man in his 40s – who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault – remains in custody for questioning.”

Arndale Shopping Centre has been contacted for comment.