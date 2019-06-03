Fourth year of growth for Helly Hansen

Norwegian outdoor brand Helly Hansen recorded an increased revenue growth of 29% to NOK 3.7bn (£3.3bn) in the year to 31 December 2018.

Over the period Helly Hansen continued its focus on core categories and products, brand development and product innovation. It has also built a “stronger” in-house capability across product design, R&D, sourcing, logistics, digital, and ecommerce.

Meanwhile, operational EBITDA rose to a record level of 37% between 2014 and 2018.

The acquisition of Helly Hansen by the Canadian Tire Corporation was announced in May 2018, and completed in July 2018. It came after Helly Hansen acquired British apparel and footwear brand Musto in 2017.

Paul Stoneham, CEO of Helly Hansen, said: “The team delivered a strong year during a period of substantial change. We have successfully continued building a more consumer-centric, focused and financially strong company through investing in brand development and innovation funded by increased operating leverage.

“Our 2019 outlook is positive based on an accelerating direct to consumer business and a strong wholesale order book driven by robust performance across North America and Europe.”

Founded in Norway in 1877, the brand’s outerwear, base layers, sportswear and footwear collections are sold in more than 40 countries worldwide.