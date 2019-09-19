Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Exclusive: Fred Perry to open in Camden

19 September 2019By

Full screenFred perry

British heritage brand Fred Perry is opening a new store on London’s Camden high street next month.

The 1,541 sq ft will offer a selection of Fred Perry’s men’s and women’s sports and streetwear, including polo shirts, trousers and outerwear.

It is the company’s sixth store in the capital, after existing shops in Covent Garden, Seven Dials, Soho, Shoreditch and Coals Drop Yard.

 

