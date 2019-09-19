British heritage brand Fred Perry is opening a new store on London’s Camden high street next month.
The 1,541 sq ft will offer a selection of Fred Perry’s men’s and women’s sports and streetwear, including polo shirts, trousers and outerwear.
It is the company’s sixth store in the capital, after existing shops in Covent Garden, Seven Dials, Soho, Shoreditch and Coals Drop Yard.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.