Free studio space up for grabs for fashion SMEs

9 July 2019 By

Centre for Fashion Enterprise (CFE) – owned by London College of Fashion (LCF) – is offering fashion and fashion technology small to medium-sized enterprises free studio space for up to two years, as part of its new partnership with Poplar Housing and Regeneration Community Association (HARCA).

CFE will take on eight studio spaces in East London development Poplar Works – a new district that offers workspace, manufacturing and education facilities for fashion employees. It has been developed by Poplar HARCA, LCF, University of the Arts London (UAL) and social enterprise Trampery.

Work is currently under way and due to completed by September.

CFE is calling on fashion and fashion technology SMEs to apply for a studio before the 28 July deadline.

If successful, they will receive up to two years’ free studio space, business support, coaching sessions from CFE’s executive coaches, access to UAL libraries as well as membership to a new community of SME fashion and fashion technology businesses.

