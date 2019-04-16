Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

French fashion groups support Notre-Dame

16 April 2019By

Full screenBernard arnault

Heads of French luxury fashion groups LVMH and Kering have both pledged to help finance the reconstruction of Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was ravaged by fire last night in Paris.

LVMH Group and its CEO Bernard Arnault have donated €200m (£172.6m) and offered the support of the group’s creative, architectural and financial specialists to the French government. 

Head of Kering, François Pinault, and his son François-Henri Pinault have also pledged €100m (£86.3m). 

A catastrophic fire overwhelmed Notre-Dame Cathedral yesterday, causing massive damage and the collapse of its 93-metre spire.

The Parisian landmark was undergoing reconstruction, and was surrounded with scaffolding when the fire broke out at 6.45pm. It took firefighters more than four hours to control the blaze and salvage the main towers. 

An enquiry has been launched to establish the cause of the fire. The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has called for a “donors’ conference” to raise money and gather experts for the renovation of Notre-Dame. 

 

You might also like...

