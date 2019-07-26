French resale business launches in UK

The website allows consumers to buy and sell unwanted clothing from high street brands, such as Topshop, Zara and River Island, which are sourced from charity shops, housing clearance centres and the public.

All garments undergo quality checks before they are uploaded to the site for resale.

Consumers who want to sell through Patatam must request a postage bag from the company, send their unwanted goods and then - providing they pass quality control - are paid immediately.

Co-founder Eric Gagnaire said: “[Patatam’s] mission is to reduce the high levels of clothing waste in landfills in the UK. We want to bring second hand clothing to the mainstream and make fashion shopping ethical for all involved.”