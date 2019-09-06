Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Fur protesters target Flannels opening

6 September 2019By

flannels fur protests oxford street

Sports Direct’s £10m Flannels flagship on London’s Oxford Street was targeted by anti-fur trade protesters on the day of its launch.

A small group of protesters with banners blocked the entrance to the store.

In 2012, the designer retailer said it was reviewing whether or not to sell fur after it was the subject of protests during its Manchester Fashion Week catwalk. However, its website still lists some fur products, including fox and coyote. 

The flagship is Flannels’ 44th store, following openings in Newcastle and Chester earlier this year.

The retailer intends to open a further 16 across the UK in the next year, before turning its attention to key global cities. 

