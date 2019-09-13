Furla unveils third London store

Premium Italian accessories brand Furla has opened its third standalone store in London, at Westfield London shopping centre in White City.

The one-storey, 1,055 sq ft space opened its doors on Monday and houses the brand’s women’s and men’s collections including bags, small leather goods, footwear, sunglasses, jewellery, watches and textiles.

The brand has updated its architectural concept to incorporate new materials in the store design, including white calacatta marble, burnished iron, brushed oak, pink velvet and light gold steel against a concrete-finish floor and walls.

Furla CEO Alberto Camerlengo said: “We are excited to expand Furla’s presence with a new boutique in London … and offer our clients a complete and immersive in-store experience. Furla continues to evolve, introducing newness in terms of the store design and product ranges, always aiming to satisfy our customers’ desires.”

The company already has stores on London’s Regent Street and Brompton Road, as well as a concession inside House of Fraser Oxford Street.