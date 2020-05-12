Furlough scheme extended until October

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has extended the government’s Job Retention Scheme for a further four months, and the same amount of salary support will be available for employees.

Sunak announced today that employees on the scheme would continue to be entitled to 80% salary payment up to a limit of £2,500 a month until October.

Until the end of July, there will be no changes to the scheme.

But employers will be asked to start sharing salary costs with the government from August. The scheme will be paid through “a combined effort of the government and employers”, the chancellor told the House of Commons.

He added that the extended scheme will, however, have “greater flexibility to support the transition [of employees] back to work”.

From August, employers will be able to bring furloughed employees back part-time.

Full details of the new flexible measures will be announced by the end of May.

More than 7.5 million jobs have been furloughed across the UK. The scheme was launched on 20 April, with payments backdated to 1 March.

The extension follows the government’s newly published road map for lifting lockdown, which includes the return to work for sectors including manufacturing and construction as of this week.

Retailers told Drapers the lack of clarity surrounding the government’s non-essential retail store reopening advice has left the fashion industry in a “perilous position”.