Further growth at Reiss

Premium brand Reiss continues to experience strong growth, as total group sales grew by 23.7% to £102.9m for the 26 weeks to 3 August.

Like-for-like sales for the period grew by 25.6%.

The growth builds on a strong first quarter, which Reiss CEO Christos Angelides credited, in part, to a refreshed brand and product offer across stores and online.

At the time, Angelides said: “Last year, we continued a programme of investment across all areas of the business that specifically focused on upgrading the design and quality of the Reiss product offer. This, coupled with operational improvements, has delivered a step change in performance.”

The premium brand plans to open 40 new points of sale worldwide during 2019, including 11 with Nordstrom in the US following a successful trial. It opened a new store on King’s Road in London’s Chelsea in May.