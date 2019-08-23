Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Further growth at Reiss

23 August 2019By

Full screenDuel01 3085

Premium brand Reiss continues to experience strong growth, as total group sales grew by 23.7% to £102.9m for the 26 weeks to 3 August. 

Like-for-like sales for the period grew by 25.6%. 

The growth builds on a strong first quarter, which Reiss CEO Christos Angelides credited, in part, to a refreshed brand and product offer across stores and online. 

At the time, Angelides said: “Last year, we continued a programme of investment across all areas of the business that specifically focused on upgrading the design and quality of the Reiss product offer. This, coupled with operational improvements, has delivered a step change in performance.”

The premium brand plans to open 40 new points of sale worldwide during 2019, including 11 with Nordstrom in the US following a successful trial. It opened a new store on King’s Road in London’s Chelsea in May.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.