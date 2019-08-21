Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Exclusive: Further redundancies at Karen Millen

21 August 2019By

Full screenFashion news: Further redundancies at Karen Millen

All pattern cutting roles at Karen Millen and Coast have been placed into consultancy following Boohoo’s acquisition of the two brands, Drapers understands. 

The in-house atelier team was told of the news on Monday. 

Those involved were offered redeployment opportunities at Boohoo’s headquarters in Manchester, a source close to the situation told Drapers. 

Separately, it is understood that Karen Millen and Coast CEO Beth Butterwick has now departed. 

Boohoo acquired the online business and IP rights of Karen Millen and Coast earlier this month. At the time 62 redundancies were made. 

Drapers understands that the roles still employed at its London head office include garment technicians, product development, design and buying. 

Boohoo will relaunch Coast and Karen Millen’s online offering on 1 October. Boohoo declined to comment on the reported redundancies.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Karen millen autumn 19

    Redundancies at Karen Millen

    6 August 2019

    Karen Millen has announced redundancies today at its head office, in a bid to cut costs ahead of a potential sale of the business, Drapers understands. 

  • 04190329 km aw19 04 0339

    Karen Millen to broaden Boohoo's reach

    7 August 2019

    Karen Millen is a welcome extension to the Boohoo Group, reducing its “reliance on the value end of the market” and stretching its pricing architecture, retail analysts have told Drapers. 

  • Karen millen spring 19 index

    Boohoo buys Karen Millen

    6 August 2019

    Fast-fashion etailer Boohoo has acquired the online business and IP rights of premium womenswear brands Karen Millen and Coast, putting 1,110 jobs at risk. 

  • karen millen vs boohoo copy

    Broad new horizons for Boohoo Group

    12 August 2019Tim Clark

    With the purchase of Karen Millen and Coast, Boohoo Group has expanded its offering beyond fast fashion.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.