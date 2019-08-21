All pattern cutting roles at Karen Millen and Coast have been placed into consultancy following Boohoo’s acquisition of the two brands, Drapers understands.

The in-house atelier team was told of the news on Monday.

Those involved were offered redeployment opportunities at Boohoo’s headquarters in Manchester, a source close to the situation told Drapers.

Separately, it is understood that Karen Millen and Coast CEO Beth Butterwick has now departed.

Boohoo acquired the online business and IP rights of Karen Millen and Coast earlier this month. At the time 62 redundancies were made.

Drapers understands that the roles still employed at its London head office include garment technicians, product development, design and buying.

Boohoo will relaunch Coast and Karen Millen’s online offering on 1 October. Boohoo declined to comment on the reported redundancies.