Future High Streets Fund 'no fix for business rates'

The government’s Future High Streets Fund will not go far enough and the money should instead be used “to remove downwards transitions and reduce the [business rates] multiplier”, a reteil property expert has claimed.

A further 50 towns have been added to the Future High Streets Fund shortlist, following the announcement last month of an additional £325m in funding bringing the total to £1bn.

This was “all very good”, said John Webber, head of business rates at commercial property agency Colliers International, adding that “it just simply won’t go far enough and certainly won’t help retailers struggling with their current rate bills”.

“It would be much better to get to the heart of the problem immediately. Retailers in many of these towns will stay under threat, stores will be closed and jobs lost, despite all the fancy and well-meaning government plans.”

Webber’s warning follows news that more than 100,000 English businesses have appealed their rates since the April 2017 revaluation.

A total of 100,740 non-domestic properties in England registered a “check” between 1 April 2017 and 30 June 2019, the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) has revealed.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government expects councils in England to collect £25bn in business rates this year.

The further local authorities and the sites set to benefit from the Future High Streets Fund comprise: