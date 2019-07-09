Future High Streets Fund shortlist revealed

More than fifty towns and cities across the UK have been shortlisted for the second phase of the £675m government fund designed to transform and future-proof the high street.

Those shortlisted will receive up to £150,000 of funding to develop detailed project proposals, based on their original submissions.

Launched in December, The Future High Streets Fund will help the successful town centres in improving transport links, converting vacant retail units and reinventing their high streets.

The shortlisted towns stretch the length of the UK and include Great Yarmouth, Poole, South Shields, Wolverhampton and Stockton-on-Tees.

High streets minister Jake Berry said: ”Many of our high streets are successfully re-inventing themselves and with these new plans now in development, local leaders, who know their areas best, will be driving forward the transformation of their town centres into further great success stories.”

The news follows Conservative leadership candidate Boris Johnson’s vow to save UK high streets. As part of his proposals, Johnson said he will make immediate use of the Future High Street Fund should he be elected as prime minister next month.

He said: ”High streets are a vital part of British life, but they are coming under increasing pressure from the rise of online shopping – especially in the more rural areas. We need a bold vision to rejuvenate our high streets, and to make sure that they remain places where people want to go, meet and spend their money.”

