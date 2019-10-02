Gant appoints executive vice-president global brand

Sweden-based lifestyle brand Gant has promoted Eleonore Säll to the role of executive vice-president global brand.
Säll was previously global marketing director – a position she has held since December 2016. Before that, she was head of global marketing.
In her new role, Säll will continue to oversee Gant’s global marketing strategy and overseas marketing initiatives, as well as improving its consumer insights to “broaden the brand’s awareness, strengthen [its] image and increase profitability”.
