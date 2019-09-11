Former Gant creative director, Christopher Bastin, is returning to the brand in the new role of global artistic director, Drapers can reveal.

Christopher Bastin

Bastin was creative director at the Swedish-based lifestyle brand for three years from 2012. He first joined Gant in 2005 as a shirt designer and was appointed as head of design for Gant Rugger four years later.

In his time away from the company, Bastin launched and ran his own creative agency, CBCA, in Sweden. Alongside this he has been creative director at Swedish lifestyle brand Indiska since March 2016 and Copenhagen menswear label NN07 since February 2008.

Bastin will begin his new role on 1 October and work in close collaboration with executive vice-president of product and design, Karen Vogele.

“It’s been four years since I left, and a lot has changed,” he said. “Things are moving faster than ever, consumers are more educated, and the competition is even more fierce. During the time I spent running my own creative agency, working for brands like Frame and NN07, I’ve gathered new experience, knowledge and a point of view that I will be bringing with me. Gant is already a well-oiled machine and this is a great time for American sportswear.”

CEO Brian Grevy added: “Christopher has a profound understanding of Gant and brings a creative infusion not only to the design department, but to the whole company. This new role is cross-functional, very creative and free. He will work with external collaborations and operate as a sounding board for everyone at the company.”