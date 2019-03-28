Gant will open its relocated Glasgow store on 23 May, with an increased womenswear and lifestyle offering.

The new 30,000 sq ft store on Ingram Street is double the size of the 15,000 sq ft store, also based on Ingram street, which closed last July.

The Sweden-based lifestyle brand made the move to a bigger premises to increase its womenswear and lifestyle product choice, UK managing director Fergus Patterson told Drapers.

“It is the store with the highest conversion rates in the portfolio,” he said. “We’re still very much perceived as a menswear brand and we want to increase our visibility on womenswear. It’s still a big opportunity for the brand, but it calls for more space. We had the opportunity to take more space in Glasgow and we can see how it works.”

He added: “There are other locations where we would consider relocating for better or more space.”

Currently, womenswear accounts for 20% of sales for the brand.

Online accounts for 40% of sales and Patterson highlighted the importance of the changing purpose of bricks and mortar.

“It’s about working out how much space you need to be profitable going forward,” he said. “Instead of purely retail space, we’re looking at how a store can become an extension of your warehouse – allowing for same-day fulfilment in the surrounding area.”

Gant has more than 600 own-brand stores in 70 countries, 22 of which are in the UK, and more than 270 UK stockists, including John Lewis, Fenwick and House of Fraser.